Royale Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $889,443.87 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $889,443.87 and $269,835.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

