RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

RPM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

