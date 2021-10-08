RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

RPM opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

