RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $194.88 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $194.88 million and $1.88 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

