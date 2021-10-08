RTL Group’s (RGLXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLXY stock remained flat at $$5.93 during midday trading on Friday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

