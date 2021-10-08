Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUSMF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

RUSMF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

