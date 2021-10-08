Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.
Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.89. 110,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,159. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.17.
In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.