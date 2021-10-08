Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.89. 110,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,159. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.17.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

