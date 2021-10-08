Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.97

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 12301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.