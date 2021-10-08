Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,404.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $15,404.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,396.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.14 or 0.06684510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.00 or 0.00330910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.40 or 0.01111098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00099981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.00513305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00347027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00326899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005158 BTC.

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

