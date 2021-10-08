S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 770.36 ($10.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.82.

In other news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

