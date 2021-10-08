SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $281,447.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $281,447.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00005621 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

