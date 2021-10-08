SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160,430.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $468,401.98 and approximately $160,430.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01100946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00356653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00324733 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.