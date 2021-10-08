SafeBlast Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $468,401.98 and approximately $160,430.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01100946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00356653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00324733 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

