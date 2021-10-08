SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,282.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and $60,282.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.00 or 1.00002932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00346349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00582392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00235470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

