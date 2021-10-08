Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 13,853 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 73,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.