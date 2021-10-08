Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.31

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.31 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.49 ($0.31). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 96,573 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.56.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

