Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $981.30

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.30 ($12.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,079 ($14.10), with a volume of 319,407 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,107.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 981.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.