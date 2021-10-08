Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 27,027 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

