Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $150,116.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.99 or 0.00635719 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

