Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 116,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 42,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

