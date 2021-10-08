Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,189. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.52. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

