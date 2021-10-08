Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

