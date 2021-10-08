Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

SASR stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

