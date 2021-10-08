Santiment Network Token (SAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $1.04 million worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

