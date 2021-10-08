Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading Up 0.6%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 3,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

