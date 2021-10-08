SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.38 ($158.09).

ETR:SAP opened at €118.26 ($139.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.26. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

