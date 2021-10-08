Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.69

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.69 and traded as low as $25.36. Saputo shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 14,810 shares.

SAPIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

