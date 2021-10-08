Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.57

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.57 and last traded at C$31.68, with a volume of 58934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

