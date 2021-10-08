Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,780 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $31.38 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.