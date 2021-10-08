Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 288,015 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $41.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

