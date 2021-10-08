Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.