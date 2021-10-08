Scor Se Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

