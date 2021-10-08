ScPrime 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,724.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $17,724.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,986,134 coins and its circulating supply is 38,302,523 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

