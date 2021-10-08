ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.93 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $12,159.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,972,320 coins and its circulating supply is 38,288,709 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

