SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.78

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.78 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 172.05 ($2.25). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 139,551 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.22 million and a P/E ratio of 38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.78.

In other SDI Group news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

