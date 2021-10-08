Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Cut by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. 6,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,416. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.