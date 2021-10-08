Sean Hurst Purchases 3,300 Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £9,834 ($12,848.18).
LON:VNH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). 66,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.81. VietNam Holding Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £89.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.05.
VietNam Company Profile
