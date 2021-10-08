Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

