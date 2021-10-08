Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Lazard has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lazard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

