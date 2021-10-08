Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $107.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

