Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

