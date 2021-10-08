Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits Market Cap of $66.85 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $5.14 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,309,396 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

