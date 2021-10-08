Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 4,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 520,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.02.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.