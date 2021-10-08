SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

