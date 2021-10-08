SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of SelectQuote worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

