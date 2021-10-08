SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of SelectQuote worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
