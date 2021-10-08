SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.98% of SelectQuote worth $62,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

