Semux (SEM) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Semux has a market capitalization of $116,959.49 and approximately $44.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00082377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013591 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008671 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

