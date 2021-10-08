Sentinel Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98.86 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.23 million and $98.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

