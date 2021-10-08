Serum Trading Down 4% This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00014623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $249.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

