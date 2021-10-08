ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $180,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 94.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 45.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 92.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $632.52. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 759.44, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

